TikTok is creating a “for you” feed without personalized algorithm

Due to new rules within the EU, TikTok has been forced to create and offer a new type of FYP for minors, where content will be shown in chronological order.

TikTok users in Europe will be able to switch off the personalized algorithm behind its For You and Live feeds as the company makes changes to comply with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

According to TikTok, disabling this function will show users “popular videos from both the places where they live and around the world” instead of content based on their personal interests.

TikTok’s search feature will also show content that’s popular in the user’s region, and videos under the “Following” and “Friends” feeds will be displayed in chronological order when a non-personalized view is selected.

TikTok TikTok is changing the FYP settings across Europe

These changes relate to DSA rules that require very large online platforms to allow their users to opt out of receiving personalized content — which typically relies on tracking and profiling user activity — when viewing content recommendations

European users between the ages of 13 and 17 automatically won’t be targeted with personalized ads based on their online activities, rather than having to opt out with a toggle.

When will the new FYP settings be available?

TikTok hasn’t provided a release date for any of these changes, but it says that it’s aiming to meet the required obligations by the DSA’s deadline of August 28th.

According to TikTok, the new FYPs will only be available to European users. It is not known if it will be launched in other parts of the world.

