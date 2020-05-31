TikTok Hype House stars reveal why they moved into former Clout House

Members of the popular TikTok group, The Hype House, have seemingly left their original home to move to the Clout House, which was previously occupied by FaZe Clan stars and other influencers.

The Hype House was founded during TikTok's initial rise by Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson, and Daisy Keech, who gathered some of the platform’s top creators under one roof to collaborate together.

Following the departure of stars such as Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, it now appears as if they have left the iconic house that they started in for good and revealed a look at their new home.

Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou revealed a look at their “new home,” sharing some images of the new place on his Instagram story, although some fans were quick to point out that it looked familiar.

Petrou shared that they would be moving into a new mansion which has been previously titled, 'The Clout House', and has been home to many top influencers such as FaZe Clan, Ricegum, and Sommer Ray.

The house has been a hub of collaboration in the past and has been featured in many hit vlogs and even the video for Ricegum's platinum-selling diss track, 'Its Everynight Sis,' making it a perfect choice for the next wave of digital creators.

When the Hype House members were asked about why they chose to move, TikTok star Ryland Storms explained it was done to give the creators more space and to keep things fresh.

"Needed more space and something new," he replied, before teasing that some other influencers could be joining them soon, "there might be a few more new members coming soon too."

Fans suggested that TikTokker Indiana might be next to join the Hype House after she recently fueled some of the rumors about her upcoming living arrangements.

As much of their content was based around their former home, there still remain some questions about the future of the group’s brand, with many wondering if they are going to keep the name after leaving the original Hype House.