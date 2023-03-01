TikTok hits back at US government over potential ban and says it impacts free speech

TikTok has hit back at the US government over a potential ban of the app, saying it impacts the First Amendment right to free speech.

Over the last few years, the US government has continuously brought up the idea of banning TikTok in the country due to security concerns.

Many believe that Chinese-owned Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok, uses the popular short-form video app to spy on users across the United States.

Shortly after the Foreign Affairs Committee passed legislation to ban the app on March 1, 2023, TikTok hit back at the US government in a message on Twitter.

TikTok hits back at US government over potential ban

Posted just shortly after the Foreign Affairs Committee passed legislation to ban the app, TikTok‘s tweet has been seen almost 100,000 times.

“A US ban on TikTok is a ban on the export of American Culture and values to the billion-plus people who use our service worldwide,” they said.

“We’re disappointed to see this rushed piece of legislation move forward, despite its considerable negative impact on the free speech rights of millions of Americans who use and love TikTok.”

Many users believe this is in response to the recent TikTok ban on all federal devices across the US and Canada, but there is also a piece of legislation currently in congress that could see the platform banned for all users nationwide.

It has passed the Foreign Affairs committee but will have to make its way through the House of Representatives and the Senate before it reaches President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

TikTok’s future status within the US is unknown at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you if anything changes.