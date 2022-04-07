TikToker goes viral after recreating Will Smith’s Oscar slap in WWE 2K22

The internet memes continue amid the aftermath of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. TikToker Freya Fox has gone viral after re-enacting the iconic slap moment in WWE’s newest game WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K22 is the long-awaited release in WWE’s arsenal of video games. The game, which took two years to release due to Covid-19, skipped its 2021 version prompting fans to expect a stellar release for the latest drop.

Its famed mode, Create a Superstar, formerly known as “Create a Wrestler” or CAW as most fans call it, has over delivered this year with hyper-realistic renderings of face and body customizations.

This capability is what led to endless possibilities in recreating other wrestlers, and in this case celebrities.

TikToker Freya Fox, an avid wrestling fan and streamer, found an entire Oscar’s set of created superstars including Smith, Rock, and the Oscar’s 2022 stage as a custom wrestling arena.

TikToker goes viral for recreating the viral Will Smith slap in WWE 2k22

In a video uploaded to TikTok by Fox on March 31, Fox decided to download and recreate the viral slap to see who would win in a wrestling match, which might not be too far-fetched from reality.

The match was a near-perfect recreation of the viral moment when Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The TikToker customized Smith’s actions to include tons of slapping and strikes to try and recreate what actually transpired.

The match ultimately ends with Chris Rock being slammed through a table by Smith, in which Fox exclaims “This is what I should’ve done to you last night.”

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to Twitter and told Chris Rock to call him, potentially alluding to a future appearance in WWE.

Fans are now responding to the viral TikTok with mixed emotions — some praising the production quality of Fox’s re-enactment, while others just reliving the notorious moment.

“LOOOOOL OH NAURRR >_> keep his wife’s name outta your mouth Chris,” one user commented.

“Omg I love this!!! I need to join you on some gaming,” another user stated.

“YOO that stage tho,” one TikToker commented.

The viral video comes just weeks after TikTok producers remixed the audio from Smith’s slap into a viral sound