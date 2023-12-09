TikTok goes crazy over “Divorced Dad” collectible cards.TikTok: @graemebarrett69
One man has been going viral on TikTok for making “Divorced Dad” stereotype collectible cards.
Trading cards have gone viral in the past, with brands like Pokemon and Magic The Gathering making headlines. These TCG (Trading Card Game) brands have usually gone viral and break into mainstream media thanks to the eye-watering prices they have drawn as bidders have battled to obtain rare cards.
However, apart from these major brands, and occasionally others like Yu-Gi-Oh, collectible cards have failed to capture the attention of the wider world.
That was until one man decided to make a TikTok series where he unboxed “Divorced Dad” cards that parody hilarious stereotypes.
People love “Divorced Dad” collectible series
The TikTok garnered millions of views per video as the parody collectible card series went viral, as he monotonously goes through each “Divorced Dad” stereotype with new hilarious cards each skit.
People have been loving the series and the light-hearted way the cards parody relatable and funny Dad stereotypes as well as the serious trading card scene.
“As someone that loves watching MtG pack opens, the parody is perfect,” one person commented. “As a child of multiple divorces, I find this hilarious,” another added.
The series has become so popular that the community who enjoy and anticipate each TikTok installment have started making a running joke, where they jest about a mythical “house” card.
“I’m a simple man. I see divorced dad cards, I like the video. I’m here until we pull the house,” one person commented under the video. “The house card was a legend I’m convinced it don’t exist,” another said.
This series is one of the more wholesome things to have been going viral on the popular social media platform TikTok, unlike the recent viral video where a woman showcased a cockroach she received in her McDonald’s meal.