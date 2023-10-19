TikTok gave woman “kudos” for preparing 80 McDonald’s McNuggets for her son

TikTok praised a woman for using McDonald’s chicken nuggets as meal prep for her son, since he won’t eat any other kind.

Although people may be picky about what they eat as an adult, nothing beats how particular a child can be regarding the food they like and dislike.

So when TikTok mom SeebieDeebie had to find a way to feed her son, who favors McDonald’s chicken nuggets over other brands, she came up with a clever solution.

TikTok has since reacted in favor of SeebieDeebie’s meal preparation, and some even shared alternative ways to prepare her son’s favorite meal.

Instagram: mcdonalds

Woman shared specific meal prep method for McDonald’s McNuggets

SeebieDeebie took to TikTok to share what she does for her son who loves McDonald’s chicken nuggets.

Since her son is particular about what he eats, SeebieDeebie goes out and orders at least 80 McDonald’s McNuggets at a time.

After one minute and thirty seconds in the microwave, she gives her son increments of 10 and freezes the rest.

However, SeebieDeebie has a specific method she uses to prep the chicken nuggets properly, saying that you must refrigerate the McNuggets for a day in a Ziploc bag.

After one day, she places the bag in the freezer. SeebieDeebie explained that refrigerating the McNuggets first will ensure they don’t stick together.

She also includes sauces from McDonald’s on the side for her son, who enjoyed his meal of McNuggets at the end of the video.

Those who saw SeebieDeebie’s McDonald’s meal prep praised her for accommodating her son, saying, “Kudos to you! Do whatever works for you and YOUR family.”

As well as, “Now this is my kind of meal prep.”

Some viewers even shared their advice on how to prepare the McNuggets, saying that an air fryer would make them crisp up like they were just fried. However, SeebieDeebie replied, “He likes it that way too, but he’s the type of person that also likes bacon to be limpy.”

Another viewer provided SeebieDeebie with a less expensive hack to save money, saying, “Buy the cheap ones at Walmart and put them in a McDonald’s container.”

Though she did receive a few negative comments from people who claim to have eaten what was given to them while growing up, SeebieDeebie replied saying that she did too, however, her mom cooked a variety of things so that each child was happy.