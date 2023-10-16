TikTok foodie goes viral after experiencing Indian food for the first time

A TikTok food reviewer has gone viral after he ate Indian food for the first time ever on camera and described it as some of the best food he’d ever tasted.

Everyone loves an Indian takeaway, and it’s rare that you come across someone who hasn’t tried Indian food at least once.

However, for food reviewer Lukefoods, his first encounter with Indian cuisine happened on camera while he reviewed a takeaway place in Kentucky, and his earnest reaction quickly went viral.

The foodie described the $35 worth of food from India Oven (Bowling Green, Kentucky) as some of the best food he’d ever eaten, especially the chicken, which he ranked as a “9.9 out of 10”.

Viral food Tiktoker tastes Indian food for the first time

Part of what made the clip go viral was the earnestness with which Lukefoods described how he felt about the food. One of the biggest tweets about the TikTok picked up on this, saying: “This incredibly sincere white guy trying Indian food for the very first time and having his mind blown is so wholesome.”

Additionally, several people wondered why the place he got the food from didn’t give him any cutlery, because, as he highlighted in the video, Lukefoods was forced to use a fork he had in his car.

Another post read: “Speaking as a suburban white guy raised evangelical: the first time you have good naan and curry is the moment you realize you were birthed of a failed civilization.”

Clearly there’s a lot of love for Indian food out there.

