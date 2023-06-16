TikTok finance influencers get flamed for dumbest strategy to make $1 million

A financial influencer proposed a radical strategy to make you a millionaire, but most viewers think it’s ridiculous.

TikTok is full of small niches, from woodworking to gaming to coin collecting, where like-minded viewers can share their passion for their hobbies.

People with expertise in those niches can quickly rise to influencer fame, as others are eager to learn from their valuable experience and insight. The finance community is one of those burgeoning TikTok niches, with plenty of finance workers offering advice.

But it’s important that viewers be discerning, because for every well-meaning finance influencer offering advice, there are some in the space proposing absolutely bonkers plans to get rich… and going viral for it.

TikTok influencer’s millionaire strategy is immediately mocked

TikToker and entrepreneur Noah Kagan regularly features others from the world of finance on his show, asking them to pass on their methods to help working people.

In a recent interview, he asked his guest what their advice would be to someone who’s life dream was to become a millionaire. His answer was shocking.

“Anyone can really become a millionaire… all you gotta do is get a dollar from a million people out of like 8 billion. If you just walk around every single day asking for a dollar, you can get $1,000,000 pretty easily.”

It’s not clear whether the guest was actually advocating that people go around panhandling for a dollar from a million people, or if he was just explaining that you can get to a million dollars with a low-cost product. But people are already flaming this out-of-touch advice.

“Lmfao this guy is an absolute moron,” one commented on the video.

Another checked out the math to see how long it might actually take to a million dollars using this method. “1 dollar every 5 mins for 8h a day is actually 17 years,” they wrote.

Others pointed out that this method ignores the fact that people also have to spend money on rent, food, and other expenses, so it would take significantly longer when accounting for all those debits.

But one commenter underscored how ridiculous the advice was by simply asking, “So why aren’t all homeless people millionaires if they beg for money all day?”

Whether it was meant to be hyperbole or actual (bad) advice, it’s probably best to not quit your day job to beg for money. It’ll be a long, painful while before you’re finally a millionaire.