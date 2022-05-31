 TikTok fans travel across the world to visit Binley Mega Chippy after song goes viral - Dexerto
TikTok fans travel across the world to visit Binley Mega Chippy after song goes viral

Published: 31/May/2022 14:02

by Emma Hill
TikTok fans from as far afield as Australia have been flocking to Binley Mega Chippy in Coventry, England after a song featuring the popular takeaway went viral. 

There have been plenty of cases in which we’ve been taken behind the scenes of some of the world’s most famous fast-food restaurants thanks to TikTok, including Domino’s and McDonald’s.

However, there was one unsung food takeaway that shot to fame after being featured on TikTok – Binley Mega Chippy.

As a result, people from all across Britain and even the globe have traveled to the beloved local chip shop, leaving its owner and staff dumbfounded.

TikTokers from far and wide have traveled to the famous Binley Mega Chippy and shared their reviews of its classic British dishes.

Binley Mega Chippy welcomes fans from around the world

As the catchy ‘Binley Mega Chippy’ TikTok song quickly circulated across the platform, the West Midland’s takeaway became an overnight sensation. So, it wasn’t long before the Mega Chippy was welcoming guests from across Britain and the globe.

According to The Guardian, staff at the takeaway claimed they had served customers who had traveled for 6 hours in a minibus from Scotland. Along with families who had made long journeys from Portsmouth and Essex.

However, the team also reported welcoming visitors who’d come all the way from Portugal and even Australia.

The wave of new customers caught Binley Mega Chippy’s staff by surprise at first as they had no idea what caused the sudden hype.

The shop’s owner stated: “I have no idea what happened[…] Thursday it started to get busy, and I noticed people out the front taking pictures. I was just like, ‘What are people doing?’ We assume someone local who likes the food has made the song and it’s just gone viral.”

He also admitted that he understands the newfound fame, but Binley’s Mega Chippy is currently enjoying the hype to the fullest and even created its own official TikTok channel.

