TikTok fans rush to sign change.org petition to prevent US ban

TikTok fans are rushing to sign a petition on change.org calling for the US government to not ban the popular short-form video app.

Over the last few years, government officials in the US have rallied for the ban of popular video app TikTok due to national security concerns based on its ties to China.

CEO Shou Zi Chew visited the US on March 24, 2023, for a hearing in front of US congress members to answer questions about the app as they decide whether or not to issue a nationwide ban.

Now, over 27k people have signed a change.org petition as a way to get the government to reconsider banning the popular app.

Change.org TikTok petition gets signed over 27k times

The petition, aptly titled “Save TikTok,” is directed at the US government officials considering the nationwide ban.

In the description, it reads: “There is talk in the United States of banning the social media platform TikTok because of tensions between the United States and China as well as potential security risks. We cannot ban this app, not because it is impossible, but because there are many people that depend on it financially.

“This app has launched careers for musicians, photographers, dancers, etc.. While this app is mainly used as a source of entertainment, many legitimate businesses have benefited from this platform.”

The petition has been signed almost 28,000 times and thousands of people have left their thoughts in a comment.

“Tik Tok has taught me more in 6 months than 34 years of life has!” One person replied.

Another fan commented: “Tiktok helped me meet the most amazing followers and the most amazing music artists that sing really good on here.”

“Tiktok is the best app to communicate and meet new people. It also helps with my depression to see so much real, unfiltered content of others going through the same things,” said another.

It’s unknown what’s going to happen with TikTok in the coming weeks, but fans of the app have made it clear that they don’t want it to go away.