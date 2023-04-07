TikTok couple with three kids found out they’re cousins and viewers are split

A couple on TikTok who has been married for 10 years with three kids so far recently found out they are actually cousins, and viewers don’t know how to feel about it.

When it comes to being in a relationship, accidentally gaining interest in a distant family member isn’t as uncommon as you would think.

Back in August 2022, A viral TikTok story claimed that a woman discovered her boyfriend was actually her brother after taking a DNA test.

Now, another TikTok couple has gone viral after revealing they found out they are cousins after 10 years of marriage and three kids.

Couple reveals they’re cousins and viewers are split

In a video uploaded on March 2, 2023, ‘realestatemommas’ revealed that she and her husband took a DNA test where they found out they are actually cousins.

After revealing they’ve been married for 10 years and have three kids already, viewers flooded the comments with their thoughts.

“You couldn’t torture this information out of me. We would have taken this to the grave cuz,” one user replied.

Another replied: “So 4th cousins?? Nothing to worry about I’m sure, I’d still be absolutely flabbergasted tho.”

“Sometimes I side-eye couples who look alike for this very reason,” a third viewer said.

In an interview with PEOPLE, The woman revealed she had initially thought about the future of their relationship before deciding it was okay.

“I was like, ‘Should we get a divorce? Are we even supposed to be together?’ I started rethinking … and then after a while, I was like, ‘Nope, we’re just staying together.’ There’s nothing we can do about it. I’m not going to let some blood come between us,” she said.

She doesn’t reveal to what extent she and her husband are related but told People magazine that the DNA test indicated that they are between second and seventh cousins.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, check out our coverage.