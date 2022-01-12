TikTok couple Brooke and Jacob announce split in emotional statement

Popular TikTok couple Brooke and Jacob have officially announced that they have broken up, disappointing their millions of followers.

Brooke Roberts and Jacob Stephens have picked up over 2 million followers on TikTok alone, documenting their relationship since launching the page and accruing a huge fanbase in the process.

The pair regularly posted dancing or funny videos together, or just regular content documenting what was occurring in their relationship, in a way that clearly resonated well with people on the app.

On January 11, they announced that their 3-year relationship was officially over in an emotional statement on TikTok, causing a huge stir online and some emotional responses from their fans.

Brooke and Jacob TikTok split

“We just wanted to let y’all know we have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement read. “We will always love each other. Some things just don’t work out. We hope we can reconnect one day in the future. We will always support each other and be each other’s biggest fans.”

They went on to state that “there will never be another person that will amount to how we feel about each other” but that “we have to do what’s best for us mentally.”

As expected, the fans in the comments are devastated. Alyssa, with a collection of crying emojis, exclaimed that she “never thought this would happen,” while Malachi Armes asked, “why do I feel like I just got broken up with?”

It goes without saying that Brooke and Jacob clearly still feel deeply for each other, and they definitely haven’t ruled out getting back together again in the future. The future of the TikTok page, however, is as yet unclear.