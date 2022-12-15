TikTok comes after YouTube with landscape video testing

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

TikTok is coming after a piece of YouTube’s pie as they have revealed new landscape video options will be coming to the popular app.

Over the last couple of years, TikTok and YouTube have been going back and forth with who can build the best short-form video platform.

Now, TikTok is coming after YouTube yet again with their latest update to videos on the platform.

The popular app has begun testing the option to turn videos on the FYP full screen, giving users a better viewing experience for certain videos.

TikTok is testing landscape videos

According to TechCrunch, TikTok’s new landscape mode has entered testing with select users throughout the world.

Users who have access to the feature will see a dedicated “full screen” button appear on videos that are not formatted vertically. Once you click the button, the video will rotate and allow users to see it better.

This further supports TikTok’s 10-minute video length that launched earlier in 2022, allowing creators to publish more long-form content on the platform.

As with other features tested out by TikTok since 2016, it’s unknown whether or not the company will decide to roll this feature out widely, take the time to perfect it, or cancel it completely.

With the recent addition of various US Senate bills threatening to ban the app from the United States of America, it remains uncertain if Americans will ever see landscape mode anyway.

