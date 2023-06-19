TikTok comedian goes viral by “scamming scammers” before reporting them to police

Popular TikToker YouthPastorRyan has found a new way of using his master’s degree, as his new TikTok series sees him scamming scammers before turning them into the authorities.

Over the last few years, YouthPastorRyan, whose real name is Ryan Kelly, has gained a sizable following on TikTok of 4.9 million fans thanks to his stories about working at Disney, comedy skits, and collaborations with other creators.

But Ryan, who has a master’s degree in homeland security, recently started a new series on his platform where he talks through his process of “scamming the scammers”.

In the first video in the series, Ryan showed an email he’d gotten that asked him to invest money into a company.

With Gmail flagging the email as “seeming dangerous”, Ryan said: “I don’t wanna seem paranoid, but something with this email just seem a little suspicious. Turns out they want me to sign up for an account and invest some money with them, but also create a video so that I can help other people get into the scam.”

The rest of the video shows Ryan gaining the trust of the scammers, before tricking them with fake links to get their IP address and location. He also did send them a video.

Since he was fairly certain the scammers didn’t speak English, Ryan took to his comedic talents to make a satiric video about the “company” behind the scam, just talking about all of the sketchy things about the company – but with a sarcastic tone.

Ryan Kelly gets revenge on a scammer that scammed another TikToker

In a recent video in the scammer series, Ryan replies to a video by TikTok user Kouvr who revealed how she’d been scammed for money after thinking she was getting a dog.

In response, Ryan contacted the same dog scammer to express interest in a dog named Milo – the same dog as Kouvr was interested in.

As the scammers requested money for Milo, Ryan sent them a fake CashApp link which allowed him to get the scammer’s IP address and location, and find out what platform and device they were using.

“Unless you were expecting your dog to come from Douala, Cameroon, it’s not happening. However I wake up every day wanting puppies and vengeance, and thanks to this person, I’m all out of puppies, so let’s do it,” Ryan said.

He then went on to explain how he managed to get more information about the scammer to then use to monitor the account as well as delete all emails which referred to Milo in the hopes of preventing more people from getting scammed.