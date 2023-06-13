TikTok chalk artist threatened with eviction over “disrespectful” sidewalk drawings

TikTok chalk artist Kara Vaughn was threatened with eviction over her sidewalk drawings after her landlady called the artwork “disrespectful.” In response, Vaughn organized a ‘Chalk the Town’ event that’s going viral.

‘Karens’ always know how to ruin someone’s day… but in this case, one Karen seemed to threaten her tenant with eviction over adorable chalk art.

Kara Vaughn is an artist and sidewalk chalk enthusiast who lives in Hutchinson, Kansas. She loves to express her artistic flair on the driveway and sidewalk of her home, which she rents.

Unfortunately, her landlady wasn’t very happy about her artwork. In a viral video posted on May 28, Vaughn claimed that her landlord actually loved her chalk drawings… but when he came to visit the property with his wife, she went off on Kara over the pictures, calling them “disrespectful.”

Instagram: varakaughn Kara Vaughn got into a disagreement with her landlady over her chalk drawings on the sidewalk outside her home.

TikTok chalk artist threatened with eviction over sidewalk drawings

It’s hard to imagine what was so distasteful about Vaughn’s artwork, given that she’s prone to drawing adorable images of Pokémon and bumblebees — but even after assuring the landlady that she could just wash it all away, she was told she could “just leave” if she didn’t like the ‘rules.’

A short while later, Vaughn uploaded a video of herself on a phone call with her landlady, who still appeared to have an issue with her tenant’s sidewalk artwork (even after Vaughn assured her that she’d contacted the city, who claimed sidewalk chalk was a perfectly legal means of self-expression).

“I just don’t get this,” the landlady can be heard saying over the phone. “I’m sorry, I just don’t understand you anymore.”

Thus far, Vaughn’s videos chronicling her issues have gone viral, amassing millions of views in just two weeks since being posted. That’s not all; she even organized a ‘Chalk the Town’ event in retaliation, complete with food trucks, music, a scavenger hunt, and other activities.

The event is scheduled for July 1-2, 2023 — and Kara is encouraging her many fans on TikTok to make a road trip out of the event, should they choose to attend.

For now, there haven’t been any other updates on her landlady saga… but rest assured, we’ll keep you updated about the ongoing situation right here at Dexerto.