TikTok busker reunites with elderly dance partner and users love it

Connor Bennett . 6 hours ago

TikTok has become completely obsessed with a busker and his elderly dancing partner after they reunited out of the blue to dance together once again.

Even though TikTok started out as a way for creative users to share their favorite dances and songs, it’s become so much more than that over the last few years.

In fact, the app now resembles Vine in a way, with it being overtaken by viral videos, sketches, and everything else that you can think of. Though, those creative dances and performances still shine through.

In the case of TikToker imjasonallan, who regularly posts videos of himself busking in the UK, he’s become a new favorite of some TikTok users thanks to a video of him reuniting with an elderly woman that he’d danced with on a previous post.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov TikTok is a hub of viral content.

The busker’s video, which was initially posted on TikTok at the end of May, showed how he was performing in Hereford, England when the woman – Iris – approached him.

Read More: Tommy Fury camp address Jake Paul deadline with fight in doubt

As the video shows, the TikToker was able to flash back to July of 2021, showing him and Iris dancing along to a remix of Ed Sheeran’s hit ‘Bad Habits’.

“She came over, and she put money in my case. And I was like, ‘I know where from somewhere,’ and then when the video starts, she walks over and says the same. She suddenly realised and said, ‘you’re not my dance partner, are you?'” Allan told the Hereford Times, with the video showing them busting some moves again after their reunion.