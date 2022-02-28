TikTok babysitter Delaney Renee wows judges on American Idol

Delaney Renee, a babysitter who went viral on TikTok for her amazing singing voice, has made an appearance on American Idol and the judges loved her.

Back in June 2021, TikTok user nickiunplugged went viral after she posted a video of her babysitter Delaney Renee singing ‘Part of Your World’ from the Little Mermaid.

Viewers loved her incredible singing voice and the clip quickly took off on social media, with the original post on TikTok garnering 3.3 million likes and over 18 million views.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Now, Delaney has taken her singing journey one step further by making an appearance on American Idol, with Nicki there for support.

Advertisement

She sang Sia’s ‘Opportunity’ and the stunning cover had the judges’ attention all the way throughout.

Once the song was done, Katy Perry joked “what’s your hourly rate?” and described Delaney’s performance as “amazing.” The judges did also agree that the 18-year-old needed to “roughen up” her voice a little due to the “youthfulness” in her voice.

In response to a joke about losing her babysitter, Nicki responded: “It’s all right. We’ll share her with the world.”

Delaney finished the audition with a yes from all three judges, much to the delight of both her and Nicki.

Advertisement

“I really am proud of myself,” she said later. “It’s amazing to get this validation.”

The comment section of her audition was full of praise from fans, both people who saw the TikTok when it first went viral, and people who are discovering her for the first time.

Delaney has been updating her followers on her American Idol journey on her own TikTok account, and it looks like she’ll have plenty of people cheering her on as she progresses through the competition.