TikTok adding new features to stop fake news and misinformation spreading

Published: 3/Feb/2021 13:00

by Chris Stokel-Walker
hand holding phone tiktok app
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

TikTok

TikTok is tackling the scourge of mis- and disinformation by launching a new feature that highlights the uncertainty of unverified content, aiming to slow its spread across the app.

From today in the US and Canada, and February 22 in the UK, any video that TikTok’s content moderators or fact checkers have tried to check but cannot immediately verify will have a banner appended to it saying that the video may contain unsubstantiated content.

If a viewer then tries to share that video, a further prompt will appear reminding them that the video contains content that couldn’t be verified, and asking them if they really want to share the video anyway.

In trials conducted by the platform, the combination of the banner questioning the content and the prompt reminding viewers resulted in a 24% decrease in sharing of videos with potentially false content.

fake news
Pixabay
The spread of misinformation or ‘fake news’ on social media has become a contentious topic.

“People come to TikTok to be creative, find community, and have fun,” said Gina Hernandez, product manager in TikTok’s trust and safety team, in a blog post announcing the feature. “Being authentic is valued by our community, and we take the responsibility of helping counter inauthentic, misleading, or false content to heart.”

The banner and prompt will be particularly useful in the case of breaking news events, where it’s often difficult to immediately substantiate whether information being shared is true or false. By disincentivizing engagement, TikTok hopes to slow the spread of fake news around live news events.

“We’ve designed this feature to help our users be mindful about what they share,” said Hernandez.

TikTok bug
Pixabay
Trials carried out prove that TikTok’s new plans could show positive results.

The feature is being introduced to accompany, not replace, TikTok’s current policies on misinformation. In the first half of 2020, TikTok removed around 1.25 million videos worldwide for issues of “integrity and authenticity” – around 1.2% of all the videos they removed during that six months, and around 6,930 a day.

Those videos would still be removed for being false, Dexerto understands – but on more borderline cases, where it’s difficult to ascertain objective fact in a situation, the new features could help reduce the speed of spread on the app.

The feature was developed by TikTok in conjunction with behavioural science experts Irrational Labs, and as well as reducing the shareability of content, it also decreased the number of likes questionable videos received by 7% in trials.

“Labelling of content has been previously used by other tech-firms to combat misinformation,” said Yevgeniy Golovchenko, who studies disinformation at the University of Copenhagen. “Existing research from other platforms suggests that labels may indeed help curb the labelled stories.”

The academic points out that a similar method has been previously deployed by Facebook on some of its content.

facebook instagram whatsapp misinformation
Facebook
Facebook and its associated apps have made efforts to avoid the spread of misinformation.

Golovchenko does, however, sound a note of caution about the feature. “There is also research which points towards potential dangers of using this technique,” he said. “By labelling some content, a social media platform can potentially make other non-labelled content – both false and true – appear more reliable.”

Research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology showed the so-called “implied truth effect” was a risk.

“When it comes such policies, regardless of whether they are implemented by TikTok, Instagram or other platforms, it is super important that the tech firms are transparent,” he added. “This should be done by providing researchers and journalists with accessible data on the labelling: What is labelled, when and why.”

Some of those concerns may be headed off by the scale of TikTok’s moderation and fact-checking team, which is also being beefed up through a new partnership with Logically, one of the world’s biggest dedicated fact-checking organisations. They are “supporting our efforts to determine whether content shared on the platform is false, misleading or misinformation,” said Hernandez, who added: “If fact checks confirm content to be false, we’ll remove the video from our platform.”

How to vote in Kids Choice Awards: Charli D’Amelio, David Dobrik & more

Published: 3/Feb/2021 13:17

by Jacob Hale
nick kids choice awards 2021
Nickelodeon

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 are rapidly approaching, and some of your favorite YouTube, TikTok and gaming stars are up for awards. Here’s the nominees and how you can vote for your winner.

The Kids’ Choice Awards are always one of the most exciting nights of the year, with top young entertainers from across social media, film and TV being awarded for their work.

Winners in 2020 included the likes of Jojo Siwa for Social Music Star, David Dobrik for Male Social Star and Millie Bobby Brown for TV actress.

The event sees stars from all over the world come together to celebrate in an awards ceremony with fun at its core. Now, let’s take a look at the social media nominees and how you can vote for them.

david dobrik nickelodeon kids choice awards
Instagram: daviddobrik
David Dobrik will be hoping to win yet another Kids Choice Award.

How to vote in the Kids’ Choice Awards

Before finding out the nominees, you’ll want to know where to go to vote for your favorites. All you have to do is head over to the official website, where you can look through every single award and find out more about the show.

Female Social Star nominees

The following influencers have been nominated for Favorite Female Social Star:

  • Emma Chamberlain
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • GamerGirl
  • Addison Rae
  • JoJo Siwa
  • Maddie Ziegler

Male Social Star nominees

The following content creators have been nominated for Favorite Male Social Star:

  • James Charles
  • Jason Derulo
  • David Dobrik
  • MrBeast
  • Ninja
  • Ryan’s World

Favorite Video Game

If you’re a gaming fan and planning on voting for your favorite gamers on the above lists, you might want to vote on Favorite Video Game, too. Here’s the nominees:

  • Among Us
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Fortnite
  • Minecraft
  • Pokémon GO
  • Roblox
kenan thompson kids choice awards
YouTube: Nickelodeon
Former Nickelodeon star Kenan Thompson will be hosting the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards.

As well as non-online awards across music, sport, film and more, these awards put the power in the hands of the fans, who can (and do) vote in their droves to award their favorites.

The 2020 awards saw David Dobrik take home Favorite Male Social Star, so he’ll be looking to go back-to-back. Meanwhile, Favorite Female Social Star was awarded to Jules ‘Annie’ LeBlanc in 2020, so we’re guaranteed a new winner in 2021.

Be sure to head over to the KCA website and get your vote in before the show airs on March 13, 2021.