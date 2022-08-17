Thor is a big xQc fan but sends him warning about his streaming “obsessed” lifestyle

Streamer and Game of Thrones star Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson showered Twitch favorite Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel with praise during one of his Twitch livestreams. However, he admitted that he feared that xQc’s dedication to streaming has landed him in an unhealthy lifestyle.

xQc regularly tops the lists as one of the world’s most popular streamers. Having been regularly livestreaming on Twitch since 2016, he’s gone on to earn 11.1 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

However, with xQc livestreaming for as long as 11 hours a day, some of his fans worry what toll this lifestyle could be taking on his health, particularly his controversial gambling streams.

His fellow Twitch streamer and 2018’s World’s Strongest Man Hafthor Bjornsson similarly believes that xQc’s dedication to creating content has also spawned an ‘obsession’ with streaming.

Thor praises xQc for his “super” high-energy

In a Q&A with his chat on August 16, Bjornsson revealed that he tunes in to xQc’s livestreams and loves his adrenaline-fuelled content.

“I think he’s entertaining for sure,” claimed Thor. “His energy’s just through the roof all the time. He’s a good streamer.”

However, in Thor’s opinion, xQc’s ambition to be a “good” creator has also sparked an obsession with livestreaming and, as a result, produced a potentially unhealthy lifestyle.

Bjornsson explained that for xQc, “time just goes so fast for him while he’s streaming, he just forgets to eat.” However, he suggested that the 25-year-old “hire a chef” who can make him “healthy and proper good meals at least 3 or 4 times a day.”

He added that xQc also has the money to get himself a trainer who can help with his fitness and get him moving after a long day streaming.

This isn’t the first time that xQc has faced other streamers encouraging him to adopt a different lifestyle. Although, he’s always found a way to hit back at his critics.