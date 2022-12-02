This TikToker looks just like Selena Gomez and fans can’t believe it

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

A TikToker who looks just like singer and former Disney star Selena Gomez is taking over social media as fans can’t believe they aren’t the same person.

TikTok is home to a slew of celebrity lookalikes, some of which are so convincing that fans have wondered if they aren’t actually incredibly convincing deepfakes.

Some of the more prominent doppelgangers on TikTok look like spitting image of a-list actresses Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie, who actually teamed up for an uncanny cosplay duo of Black Widow and Harley Quinn that went viral.

Now, another celebrity lookalike is taking over TikTok… and she looks exactly like actress and singer Selena Gomez.

TikToker goes viral for looking just like Selena Gomez

To unwitting viewers, this could be Gomez’s secondary TikTok account — but it’s definitely not. Instead, she’s a content creator by the name of ‘babywiering,’ and she’s racking up over a million views thanks to her most recent video.

In the clip, babywiering dances to a mashup of ‘Heartless’ by Kanye West and the Weekend in a mini skirt and crop top, giving some viewers pause, as the only difference between the TikToker and Gomez is her short hair.

The video has garnered over 1.6 million views and more than 165,000 million likes, with commenters stunned at the similarities between the two women.

“You look more like Selena Gomez than Selena Gomez,” one commenter joked.

“WHAT IN THE SELENA GOMEZ IS GOING ON HERE?” another asked.

“My girl won the genetic lottery,” someone else quipped.

TikTok: babywiering

Although Selena hasn’t responded to her TikTok doppelganger just yet, fans can’t help but notice the similarities between them — something that has happened to other celebrities on the app in the past, with Ariana Grande lookalike Paige Niemann notably coming under fire after recreating the singer’s wedding photos in 2021.