This “nightmare fuel” McDonald’s has the internet divided

A McDonald’s in Poland has gone viral for it’s crocheted exterior and interior, and people don’t know what to think of it.

The McDonald’s was decorated with giant knitted blankets over the entire store to celebrate the launch of their Winter menu back in 2023, but the store is going viral now for dividing internet opinion.

Some people think the store is really cool and are begging to dine there, and other’s are saying it looks like a nightmare straight out of the backrooms; what do you think?

The McDonald’s in Ustron, Poland was covered in pink, yellow and green yarn and huge buttons – just like a giant cardigan, complete with huge buttons.

The decor was similar on the inside, with all chairs, carpets, and even counters, covered in yarn to make for a cozy eating experience.

The decoration was part of the promotion for the Lumberjack Burger (a burger with beef and chicken patties, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and special sauce).

It took four months of development and 28 days to install the design with over 50 workers involved.

People online are going wild for this McDonald’s, saying that they couldn’t imagine what it would have looked like months later after kids had spilt ketchup all over the fabric floor and seating.

Others were saying that they couldn’t believe this McDonald’s was in Poland, “If you wouldn’t have told me I would of thought it was in Ohio.” playing on the Gen-Z slang of calling bad things ‘Ohio’.

Others, however, didn’t think it was just ugly in a funny way, and found the interior to be nightmare fuel: “IDK why but for me it’s kinda scary.”

McDonald’s This McDonald’s is nightmare fuel for some.

The interior does have a creepy nostalgic vibe reminiscent of the backrooms, which refers to an internet trend describing a space outside of reality that you somehow feel like you have visited before, maybe in a childhood nightmare.

In general, the rooms are creepy, decorated in primary colors, and kind of nondescript.

However, others thought this was a really innovative concept, with someone noting, “Bielsko Biała (the nearby city) has a long history in its dyeing, industry so it’s a nice touch.”

Others were saying that this looks like the “coziest McDonald’s ever” and that “Polish McDonald’s is top tier.”

Unfortunately, because this was a one-time promotion, the McDonald’s is no longer wearing several brightly colored sweaters. However, if you want a taste of international McDonalds’ menus, a Global Menu has just been launched.