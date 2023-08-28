13 teenagers arrested for fighting during $4 movie day chaos

Boston Police broke up fights and arrested 13 teenagers at two theaters amid the National Cinema Day chaos.

National Cinema Day took place on August 27 and included films like The Super Mario Bros Movie, Lady Bird, and Barbie. The event also offered attendees a chance to see these movies by purchasing $4 tickets.

More than 3,000 theaters across the United States participated in National Cinema Day, an event intended to celebrate the theater experience.

However, the holiday drew mass crowds, which led to police responding to two large fights at Boston theaters.

Boston Police arrested 13 teenagers for fighting at theaters

As reported by CBS News, police responded to break up two large fights outside the AMC theaters at Dorchester’s South Bay shopping center. In celebration of National Cinema Day, more people than usual were showing up. Therefore, AMC employees began turning away customers as the crowd became overwhelming.

Police ended up arresting 13 teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17. “As officers attempted to apprehend suspects, they were met with resistance by other juveniles who began to assault officers,” a statement reads. The authorities then called for assistance from other districts and the Massachusetts State Police.

Allegedly, Target had placed shopping carts behind the doors to prevent people from getting inside. Other stores in the plaza also had to close early.

The situation started in the late afternoon but happened again at 11pm near the AMC Boston Common movie theater.

“An officer was pushed to the ground and was continuously punched and kicked by the group. A responding officer attempted to help, was also assaulted by the group to include a juvenile jumping on the officer’s back and placing the officer in a chokehold,” the statement continued.

It hadn’t even been two weeks since the police arrested three 13-year-olds at the same shopping center for allegedly attacking someone.

All teenagers arrested are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.