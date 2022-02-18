‘They gave it to me’ TikTok sound goes viral: Where does it come from?

A TikTok sound involving the phrase ‘they gave it to me’ has gone viral on the app — but where did it come from, and how are creators using it?

Over the years, TikTok has been the premier place for a wide variety of things to go viral. We’ve seen dances, sounds, and plenty of unique talents like storytelling spread like wildfire across the world.

The app has helped quite a few influencers grow to celebrity-level fame, including Addison Rae as well as Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

One of the latest trends to go viral on the app involve the phrase ‘they gave it to me,’ which allows creators to jokingly imply that an expensive purchase was actually a gift from the manufacturer or store.

What is the ‘they gave it to me’ TikTok trend?

The origin of the trend was originally posted by TikTok user ‘lulaherreraaa,’ whose husband brought home a brand-new tile cutting tool. She quickly asked him where he got it from, and how much it was before he answered “They gave it to me!”

While the user has uploaded the video to their channel on multiple occasions, each video has received millions of views. The accompanying hashtag ‘theygaveittome’ has been used over 37 million times.

Since then, TikTokers from around the world have used the audio to show off their new, expensive items.

Creators have shown off everything from expensive golf clubs and car parts to insanely priced bottles of wine.

While the sound initially went viral towards the end of 2021, it continues to grow with tons of videos uploaded with the hashtag every day.

