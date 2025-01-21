Theo Von blames Jake & Logan Paul for embarrassing fall at inauguration

Comedian Theo Von has pointed the finger of blame at Logan and Jake Paul following his viral fall during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On January 20, Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as President of the United States. However, due to adverse weather, the traditional ceremony was taken inside Capitol Hill instead of being out in public.

Celebrities are typically invited to inaugurations, but there were more than usual this time around. The likes of Conor McGregor, Dana White, Logan Paul, Jake Paul, The NELK Boys, and Theo Von were all there as guests.

Article continues after ad

The Paul brothers got to come face-to-face with McGregor for the first time since the viral rumors started about him fighting Logan. That, though, wasn’t the only notable thing they got up to.

Theo Von addresses inauguration fall

Just as the ceremony officially got underway, comedian Theo Von slipped off his chair at Capitol Hill.

A clip of his fall was posted on social media by Logan, racking up 7 million views on his post alone. As it started to be reshared by other accounts and the view count only rising, Von finally weighed in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Wasn’t an accident. Paul kids thought it was (laughing emoji) to mess with the chair. There’s a time and a place ya know,” he said.

The comedian added that he was feeling “all good” after it. However, he joked that his lawyer would disagree. “Haha I’m ok. my lawyer says I’m not tho,” he told a fan.

He also noted that he wasn’t “joking” about blaming the Paul brothers and wanted to “catch up on some rest” after it.

Article continues after ad

“Thought we was past the pranks boys,” he also said, calling it an “L” for Logan and Jake.

Logan is the only way to post about the clip, gleefully telling Von that he “got it” as he slipped.