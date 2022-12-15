Theme park worker fired after guests kept recognizing her from OnlyFans

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

An OnlyFans star has been fired from her job at an amusement park after customers kept recognizing her from spicy videos she’d post online.

Starting an OnlyFans account is a great way to make a nice chunk of cash if you have the assets and platform to grow, but countless women have put their regular jobs at risk in hopes of a big payday.

The latest victim of OnlyFans success is Ilaria Rimoldi, who had a job at Italy’s Gardaland Resort for two seasons up until bosses became uneasy about how many customers knew about her side hustle.

The OF star told Corriere Della Sera that she was only being paid around $1,000, which didn’t let her afford rent, groceries and other necessities so she turned to the adult platform.

Amusement park employee fired for OnlyFans content

Rimoldi may only have 300 subscribers, but she was earning over $5,000 a month by November. However, that success was short-lived.

Although management was accepting of her content at first, that all changed as her popularity rose, causing them to have a change of heart.

According to Rimoldi, once five or six visitors recognized her, she had a meeting with two managers and a staff director who told her: “Without being rude, they pointed out to me that Gardaland is a facility for families and that those photos don’t match the image of the park.”

Gardaland Resort Visitors to the theme park seem to be into OnlyFans content.

When Rimoldi requested the park pay her as much as she makes doing OF, they refused, so she ended up sticking with her secondary job as it made her more money.

“As part of the company’s policies, employees are asked, for their own digital activities, to avoid the misuse of Gardaland’s logos or images that are not in line with the family-oriented vocation of the amusement park,” the park justified its decision in a statement.

Rimoldi is far from the first employee to be sacked because of OnlyFans. Earlier this year, a nurse was fired after her coworkers wouldn’t stop watching her content at work.

Last month, a science teacher lost her job after students caught her filming OnlyFans videos in their classroom with her husband. She was subsequently banned from the platform and has resorted to selling her worn lingerie to pay the bills.