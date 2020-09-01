The Umbrella Academy cast read the comics in character and it's perfect

The Umbrella Academy's very own Netflix stars Aidan Gallagher, Justin Min, and Emmy Raver-Lampman have sat down to record themselves reading the series' comic books in character, much to the delight of fans.

The trio play the roles of Ben, Allison, and Five from the Hargreaves family in the hit TV show. Now, the production on screen might have been a real record-breaker in 2020 with the launch of Season 2, but they have a lot to thank the comics for in terms of their respective characters.

On August 29, the three sat down to read parts of the famed comic strips together in their characters. It's a little different to normal television but after seeing it, we're sure you will be equally as entertained.

Umbrella Academy stars reading comic books

Those who haven't watch the show should know that Number Five, in particular, is a very mysterious operator in Umbrella.

He has previously worked for the bureaucratic agency called The Commission, Here, he took part in several interesting missions. If you like the way Aidan plays the role on screen, wait until you see him in between the pages.

He solely takes the role of Five in the Netflix YouTube video below, while Justin and Emmy mix things up by even reading out Sir Reginald's lines, who is their adopted father in the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93iKURVC5F4

One of the best parts, without a shadow of a doubt, comes towards the end of the clip. Allison uses her superpower in the comics, which she reads perfectly, and says "I heard a rumor" to control somebody else's mind.

Each of The Umbrella Academy family have a specific power, which is the reason Reginald placed them all together in the first place. If you liked their powers on screen, well you're in for a treat with this segment.

Hopefully, next time we see even more stars from the show included in something like this.