The Traitors UK Series 2 will be different from Series 1

The Traitors UK Series 2 finally aired its long-awaited premiere, but this season is slightly different from the last. Here is how the second season will be different from the last.

The Traitors UK series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, came back on our screens in January 2024. The Fan reaction to the first airing was very positive and they are excited to finish watching the series.

Series 1 of the show stirred enough buzz to yield a US adaptation, The Traitors US, which will also air its Season 2 in January 2024.

However, UK Series 2 will differ slightly from Series 1 in terms of rules and the contestants’ overall sentiments towards the game.

The Traitors UK Series 2 contestants are serious

BBC Kyra The Traitors UK Series 2

Just like last season, 22 strangers will be put in a beautiful Scottish castle to play their wits in a game of trust and betrayal. One difference this year was that all contestants were familiar with how the game went. The majority of the cast members joined after streaming The Traitors UK Series 1.

Andrew, one of the contestants interviewed by BBC, said, “I loved last year’s show, I was really immersed in it and just loved the format. I like the gameplay and thought I could be good at it.”

Due to familiarity with the game, one big change this season was that the tactics that worked last year will not work this time, and the contestants will need to come up with new strategies to smoothly maneuver their wins.

Hence, viewers can expect Series 2 to be more challenging with quivering alliances and opportunities for betrayals.

The host, Claudia Winkleman, in the airing episode, mentioned how brutal Series 2 would be. She said, “The players are more ruthless, they are less innocent, and they have no qualms about accusing people.”

The host further mentioned how the players are serious about the money and don’t care about seeming rude. They know what they signed up for.

She said, “In the first season, Maddy [Smedley, a Faithful] would say ‘I think it’s him’ and everyone went ‘shhh, you’re wrong’. And I was just like, ‘listen to her!’ But here [in Series 2], you see the first round table, it explodes. They want to play the game and they are, impatient is not the right word, but they’re more brutal.”

Another difference this year would be that the Series 1 alums are expected to show up on the show to stir things up.

To stay updated on The Traitors UK and other reality TV shows, make sure to check our page here.