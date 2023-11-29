The secret behind the UK’s largest female streamer

Sweet Anita has gone from not believing she’d last two weeks on Twitch to one of the UK’s largest streamers. Now, she’s doing her part to foster a vibrant community with Squarespace.

In this documentary, Sweet Anita details her rise to Twitch superstardom, dealing with her Tourette’s syndrome and how, above all else, she’s most proud of her community.

Before entering the world of streaming, Anita faced homelessness and encountered challenges finding work due to her Tourette’s. However, her decision to start streaming marked a transformative moment in her life.

“I expected to be banned within a couple of weeks,” she explained. “I can’t actually adhere to the terms of service for Twitch, so technically I should be banned. My ticks are very inappropriate at times. When you don’t have any hope is to act as if there is a reason to try anyway because the hope will follow. So I thought I’d last two weeks and it’s been five years.”

Anita highlights that her streaming platform has become a safe place for many individuals with Tourette’s, providing them with an online social life that was lacking during her own early years.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have a lot of friends and a lot of people didn’t understand my condition and it was really hard to socialize. It really isolated me,” she explained.

“A lot of people with Tourette’s have watched my stream and ended up joining my Discord community. They can play games there and hang out and socialize without people being confused or upset.”

In an effort to strengthen her community even further, Anita has developed a website in collaboration with Dexerto & Squarespace. She hopes this site will showcase her achievements and outline upcoming streams, content and even charity initiatives.

Through this platform, Anita aspires to provide a view of her identity and goals, as well as enabling people to reach out and support her projects.

Despite all her success, Anita says she doesn’t see herself as an inspiration and instead views her accomplishments as a “community effort.”

“I’m more inspired by the output I’m getting back and that’s more of what I see than anything I’m doing for anyone else.”

