The Mountain reveals shredded physique in prep for Eddie Hall fight

Game of Thrones star Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson has unveiled a significant amount of weight loss as he continues to prepare for his bout against British giant Eddie ‘The Beast’ Hall in Las Vegas.

Hafthor locking horns with Eddie is a true clash of the titans. While both men are dedicating the best part of the next 18 months towards getting in the best shape of their life, the strongmen are both colossal in size.

At their biggest, Hafthor weighed just under 210 kg (463 lbs) while Eddie weighed 195 kg (410 lbs)... So there’s a clear reason why their bout is being dubbed as the ‘world’s heaviest boxing match.’

Although one thing that has caught the attention of some is just how quickly Bjornsson has shifted some of the excess weight he was carrying in order for him to pull the deadlift world record at the beginning of May.

After continuous work on the pads and in the gym, the 31-year-old former World’s Strongest Man is looking sharper than ever, after dropping almost 20 kg (44 lbs) in the space of a few weeks.

Posting the picture to his Instagram, Bjornsson looked much leaner and meaner following a training session, as he proclaimed to weigh 188 kg... “When I started this journey I weighed 206kg.”

Visibly, Bjornsson looks much leaner in his face compared to images of him throughout his prep for his 501 kg deadlift, all of which has been documented on the star’s Instagram.

Of course, both camps will be keen to get in the best shape of their life before they enter the ring in Las Vegas next year.

It’s not all work and no play for Hafthor, though, as he has been keen to showcase his gaming talents on his Twitch channel.

From Warzone to CS:GO, the Icelandic giant has proven that he is nimble on the keys as he continuously puts up some impressive numbers on an array of titles.