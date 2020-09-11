The Mob reveal second 100 Thieves house worth $3 million

Having joined the 100 Thieves clan during 2019, things have been on the up ever since for content creators 'The Mob' and it seems they've leveled up their accommodation to match, revealing their new house.

Costing $3m, the new "Mob house 2.0" was revealed on the 100 Thieves YouTube channel on September 11. With the motto being "new house, new us" it seems that The Mob has big plans on how to utilize the space to take their content to the next level.

Getting straight into their ideas, Froste explains how they're going to turn the entrance room into the new "Mob Casino" complete with TV, photos, and a poker table "just like out of Grand Theft Auto" according to Avalanche.

Moving into the kitchen, Classify says how they have two microwaves "just to flex" - perfect for heating up those on-the-go mid-stream snacks.

Introducing the 'Cash App Mob Lounge'

Following the disastrous house tour by 100T CEO Nadeshot in 2019, the boys have gone around making sure all the doorknobs work - making a big point about it when opening up their larder. Hopefully, it will avoid any awkward broken door moments as seen in the last house.

One of the only complete rooms is the 'Cash App Mob Lounge' which is decked out with an NBA Jam machine, 100 Thieves x Cash App surfboard, a bright green wall, and "the main thing... a new couch!"

The green wall also functions as a working green screen, as demonstrated by Classify who had the film crew edit in explosions behind him... just because he can.

Upstairs in the house, the bedrooms for each individual Mob member have been kitted out, though there are definitely some questionable choices.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBlwJ-4IdYU

Questionable decor choices

Classify's bedroom features a curtain that isn't big enough to cover the window, Mako has a hole in the wall from a badly-hung painting, and Froste took two days to build a nightstand for the master bedroom.

Avalanche doesn't escape the questionable decor choices though, stating his rug is "one of the worst I've ever bought" since it doesn't fit correctly. His room is the only one on the ground floor, but with a fridge with "snacks on deck" and easy access to the kitchen, perhaps it was a smart choice of bedroom.

With plenty of decorating and furniture building to do, the new Mob House is shaping up to be one of the coolest content houses on YouTube.