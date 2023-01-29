The Last of Us star Annie Wersching dies aged 45

Annie Wersching, the actor behind Tess in The Last of Us, has passed away from cancer aged 45.

Annie Wersching has passed away, according to Deadline. She was a star in the world of television. First rising to mainstream prominence as Renee Walker in the hit show ’24’, she appeared in popular programs like Star Trek, NCIS, Timeless, and many more.

Gamers will no doubt remember her primarily as Tess Servopolous, Joel Miller’s feisty companion in the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us. She was also the woman behind Tassyn in EA’s Anthem.

Wersching’s battle with cancer began in 2020, but she continued to act after her diagnosis, continuing her run as Rosalind Dwyer in The Rookie, as well as joining Star Trek Picard as Borg Queen.

Fans and peers say goodbye to Tess Wersching

Friends and costars have taken to social media to share their condolences, including Troy Baker, the voice of Miller in TLoU.

“Never waste an opportunity to tell someone you are grateful for the simple gift of knowing them,” he said. “Annie, so much of Tess is what you imbued into the character. Your strength is her strength and in some way, you live on in not only her but the many roles you brought to life.”

The Rookie’s Evan Winters also chimed in, calling her “very dear” to the show’s family.

A GoFundMe has also been launched in her memory, with the intent of raising funds for her husband and three young children.

Wersching leaves behind an impeccable legacy and fans around the world are mourning this great loss. Her impact as an actor, friend, mother, and creator will live on in the hearts of those she touched, and the amazing work she did throughout her career.