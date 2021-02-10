 The internet reacts to Rebecca Black's wild new 'Friday' remix with 3OH!3 - Dexerto
The internet reacts to Rebecca Black’s wild new ‘Friday’ remix with 3OH!3

Published: 10/Feb/2021 18:03

by Virginia Glaze
Rebecca Black releases new Friday remix
Ten years after its release, Rebecca Black has returned to the internet with an official remix of her viral ‘Friday’ song that sparked a cultural movement (and a ton of timeless memes).

Millennials and ‘Zillennials’ alike probably remember the tune; a bright, happy 13-year-old Rebecca Black sings about getting ready for school on a Friday, being picked up by her friends, and above all, wondering: “Which seat should I take?”

The song quickly went viral across the net, becoming an international meme that sparked a slew of hilarious parodies and dubs (most probably remember the famous Brock Baker dub, which now has over 46 million views).

Ten years later, Black is celebrating the anniversary of the start of her musical career in a huge way by releasing an official remix of the track produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and featuring none other than 3OH!3 — another huge name during the time her song initially came out.

That’s not all; Black’s remix also includes artists Big Freedia and Dorian Electra, making for a truly wild hyperpop ride — quite literally, as much of the music video takes place in cars careening down a CGI freeway.

The video even features classic Rage Comics, and thus far, has been well-received by fans; but it’s safe to say that much of the internet is mostly enthusiastically confused by the song, although others are decidedly less positive.

“I wish everyone the confidence of Rebecca Black releasing the “Friday” remix on a Wednesday,” one user quipped.

“who decided Rebecca Black, Big Freedia, 3Oh!3 and Dorian Electra should all be on one song together, I’m crying!” another said.

“Rebecca black AND 3OH!3 in a friday remix????? i feel like i’m 13 again!” yet another wrote.

While some are dubbing the remix “worse than the original,” it’s certainly an unexpected throwback of immense proportions — although it’s worth noting that the original song wasn’t exactly a positive experience for Black, herself.

The singer notably discussed the song’s release nine years after the fact, claiming that she was “afraid of the world” and “ashamed of herself” amid the intense online mockery she received due to her controversial hit.

However, it seems that Rebecca Black is back and better than ever — and is giving listeners the nostalgia trip of the century, in the process.

Summit1g returning to NoPixel GTA RP, hits back at haters saying he “ruins” it

Published: 10/Feb/2021 15:42

by David Purcell
summit1g in gta rp nopixel server
Rockstar / Summit

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar is heading back into the NoPixel GTA RP server, after confirming he’ll be taking a break from Escape from Tarkov on Twitch. While many of his viewers will be delighted, some have claimed this could be the beginning of the end. 

The NoPixel server has taken over Twitch a number of times now, with players taking on the challenge of roleplaying. As a result, some characters and their storylines develop into something much bigger than anything you could see in GTA Online.

The server was given a fresh update in February, which has already seen Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel get in on the action and go viral a number of times.

On top of that, we now know Summit is coming back as well – who used to play popular character Charles Johnson, or as fans call him, Chawa.

Police in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
Summit1g has done a lot of things in GTA RP in the past.

Summit1g is coming back to GTA RP

The Twitch streamer likes to shake things up regularly on his channel, usually at least, but has been enjoying a long spell on Escape from Tarkov. Though, he revealed on February 10 that he’s jumping back into NoPixel and taking a break from Tarkov.

He said: “I’m gonna be taking a lil breather from Tarkov and playing some NoPixel 3.0 starting tomorrow. Also I keep getting Rainbox 6 urges. Not sure what to do about that just yet.”

In response, some people who watch GTA RP have fired back with their concerns that he might ruin the whole server, should be come back.

Some GTA RP viewers are concerned

In the past, we’ve seen him complete some insane heists and be involved in some crazy stunts, but who knows what he’ll do next. One thing is for certain, though, some people are dreading his arrival already. They’re scared he might race too much, like last time.

On user replied: “Please for the love of God don’t turn it into another race server. You ruined it the first time, I get you like to race but f**k me. Do actual roleplaying.”

Unfazed by the reaction, as if he’s seen it all before, the leader of the 1G Squad said: “Feels like my first day on RP again. Lol.”

Anyway, he makes his comeback on February 11 and viewers will likely tune in in their thousands to see how it plays out. Watch this space.