The best memes reacting to Olivia Rodrigo’s new album SOUR - Dexerto

Disney star-turned pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo released her highly-anticipated debut album, SOUR, on May 21 – and it’s been a huge hit with fans.

In the 24 hours following its release, SOUR has been streamed over a billion times on Spotify, making it the second-most streamed album by a female artist this year.

It has also been announced that 18-year-old Rodrigo has even surpassed Taylor Swift – who co-wrote the song ‘1 step forward, 3 steps back’ with Rodrigo – to become the #1 selling artist on digital platforms around the world.

With her heartbreak anthems, there is no doubt that Rodrigo’s new album is a cultural reset, so her army of fans decided to show their appreciation in the way every Gen Z should – with a string of hilarious memes.

Joshua Bassett was the focus of a lot of memes

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it is a common belief among Olivia’s fanbase that ‘Driver’s License’ and SOUR as a whole is inspired by the alleged relationship between Rodrigo and her High School Musical the Musical The Series co-star Joshua Bassett.

With Bassett since starting a romance with fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter, fans have long believed that the three have been embroiled in a love triangle and are taking swipes at each other through their respective music careers.

Naturally, with SOUR bringing more insight into Rodrigo’s alleged heartbreak, several memes about Bassett have gone viral.

the rest of the hsmtmts cast when olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett are writing music about each other in between scenes pic.twitter.com/WYuuF2fmGK — sm🦋 (@smhcharu) May 21, 2021

Joshua Bassett going into hiding with Jake Gyllenhaall and John Mayer after joining the “a girl wrote a song about me and now her fandom hates me” club #SOUROlivia pic.twitter.com/TTcqafPORc — caro¹ᴰ🌱✨//she guitar solo (@strwberrycaro) May 21, 2021

olivia rodrigo after seeing joshua bassett move on with sabrina carpenter #SOUR #SOUROlivia pic.twitter.com/Rh15mIAImR — kayla (taylor’s version) (@kayla__dunne) May 21, 2021

joshua bassett may need to go into the witness protection program i fear — brianna (@bribrisimps) May 21, 2021

Other fans couldn’t get over how relatable the album was

Moving away from the Joshua Bassett drama, some fans found themselves reconnecting with their high school selves. They shared awkward memories of their own teenage romances and joked about how the pop-punk elements of Olivia’s album made them dramatically change their whole personality.

Other fans, even geriatric millennials, were shocked at how relatable some of the lyrics of the album were, as well as how fast the album switched between bad girl vibes and tears.

Millennials listening to Olivia Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/RGJlYNpYbu — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) May 22, 2021

driving by your old school after listening to good 4 u by olivia rodrigo: pic.twitter.com/PL7VLfb6Nf — out of context olivia rodrigo (@ooclivrodrigo) May 22, 2021

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo really came and attacked me today, huh? pic.twitter.com/ieXEiei3ll — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) May 21, 2021

whoever hurt olivia rodrigo in homeroom……u r a dead man — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) May 21, 2021

where was olivia rodrigo's music in 2017 when my boyfriend broke up with me to focus on high school marching band — ayesha (@ayeshachair) May 20, 2021

me listening to brutal than going to traitor by olivia rodrigo #sourolivia pic.twitter.com/l2eF51MLmM — cassi 🍭 (@ASTRONAUTCASSI) May 21, 2021

me before and after listening to “brutal” by olivia rodrigo pic.twitter.com/SmuSjPHII1 — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) May 21, 2021

Ultimately, as a lot of fans on Twitter pointed out, it looks like it’s going to be a “SOUR girl’s summer”.