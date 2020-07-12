Tfue's original lawsuit vs FaZe Clan dismissed by California judge

Fortnite star Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has had his original complaint against FaZe Clan dismissed in California, yet, the esports org’s counter-suit is still moving ahead in New York.

Back in May of 2019, Tfue stunned the internet when it was revealed that he was suing FaZe Clan for over an “oppressive contract” that allegedly restricted his business opportunities and claimed that the org took up to 80 percent of his earnings.

Since then, the two parties have gone back and forth between cases in both California and New York. In March of 2020, a New York judge dismissed several claims in the case – including FaZe’s argument for “intentional interference with contract,” given that Tfue had allegedly encouraged other players to follow in his footsteps and leave the esports org.

However, in the newest update to the ongoing cases, it appears as if their dispute will be settled on the East Coast and not in California.

Per Hollywood Reporter, on Friday July 10, Californian Judge David Cowan issued an order dismissing Tfue’s claims that the case should be fought on the West Coast.

Tfue’s side had made the argument that FaZe violated the Talent Agencies Act – which would help esports athletes fall under the same banner as actors and other artists.

FaZe Clan's chief legal officer, Philip Gordon, said, "We are very pleased with Judge Cowan's decision to dismiss Turner's case. This is one of many moments throughout this legal process when the courts have ruled in our favor. We haven't wanted to argue this in the press because we don't want to attack Turner. We care about him and our gamers who have been hurt by this process. The reality is we support Turner and invested heavily in his career — we simply want an outcome that is fair. We look forward to continuing the N.Y. case and feel confident in its outcome."

Tfue's lawyer Bryan Freedman said, "Given the court's favorable findings on the rulings on summary judgment and the upcoming hearing in front of the Labor Commission concerning illegal procurement, there was no need to have the proceeding in state court. All issues will be resolved in the trial in New York and in front of the California Labor Commission. My client is very confident and looks forward adjudicating these issues."

While that side of the argument has been put to bed in the state of California, the Fortnite star does have one standing issue on the West Coast in the form of a complaint to the California Labor Commissioner regarding the TAA.

All the other arguments in the case will be moving forward in New York, however, as the argument inches ever closer to a court trial.

However, it isn’t likely to be resolved anytime soon. A start date for the trail has been penciled in for October 5, though, things could change in the weeks and months leading up to that point.