Tfue explains why he doesn’t care about “falling off” on Twitch

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney is one of the biggest names on Twitch, having become a superstar during his storied Fortnite career. Now, though, he’s claimed that he “wouldn’t care” if he and his stream fell off.

Tfue grew to insane success in 2018, blowing up as one of the main names in Fortnite besides enemy-turned-friend Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

Since then, he’s thrived in various other games including Warzone and Apex Legends, and become a huge success story in his own right.

While his stream is still super successful, though, Tfue isn’t worried about the possibility of it all ending.

Speaking with Bradley Martyn on the fitness influencer’s Raw Talk podcast, Tfue spoke about his gaming career, how he got started and the success he’s seen online since he was a teenager.

After Bradley said that he gets worried about taking a break in case he “loses it all,” Tfue claimed that he doesn’t ever feel that way.

“I don’t really care,” he said. “I’m at the point where, like, if I f**cking completely fall off I just … I wouldn’t even care.”

Timestamp 38:04

He went on to explain why that’s the case, saying: “I’ve already done so much, put so much time into it, that I don’t really care.”

He added that he’s made good investments in areas such as real estate, claiming that he could “never work again,” but that he still enjoys streaming which is why he keeps going.

It’s not hard to imagine that Tfue has made more than enough money over the last few years given his Twitch superstardom, but this definitely puts into perspective just how successful he’s been.