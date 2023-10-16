Texas woman accidentally drives to Mexico trying to find Home Depot

A Texas woman accidentally drove to Mexico in an effort to pick up zip ties at Home Depot for her mother.

One person’s missed exit ended up transporting her into another country. Trinity Jackson (@thetrinityjackson) explained how she mistakenly traveled to Mexico on her TikTok account.

Trinity had been spending time with her mother in El Paso, Texas, who had asked her to pick up zip ties at Home Depot. Trinity discovered that the nearest Home Depot was only 11 minutes away and started to drive there.

The TikToker’s slight mistake landed her at the border between Mexico and the United States. Here’s how she made it back.

Woman ends up in Mexico after one missed exit for Home Depot

Trinity revealed that she was driving with her dogs while music played in the car. Then, she noticed a sign for the Port of Juarez, which connects El Paso and Cuidad Juarez, Mexico.

“Mind you, at this point, I’m already way too close to the sign to put two and two together, and I realize I am now exiting America and heading to Mexico,” she said. There was no place for her to turn around until she encountered the Border Patrol.

“I said I need to understand how I can get back into my country,” Trinity explained to agents, despite a language barrier. “I didn’t mean to do this. This is an accident. This is a missed exit to the extreme.”

Trinity lacked valid vehicle registration but provided her driver’s license, passport, and other legal documents. Security dogs then searched her car, and the agents allowed Trinity to re-enter the United States.

“I don’t care about the zip ties. The zip ties will be there tomorrow. I’m gonna crotchet, drink some wine, and go to bed in America,” Jackson concluded.

