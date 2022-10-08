Texas dad goes viral on TikTok for being drunk while wife gives birth

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

A Texas father went viral after his wife posted a video of her water breaking unexpectedly on the fourth of July while the dad was still drunk from partying.

Pregnancies are often full of unexpected and urgent moments, but nothing can trump the panic that ensues when your water breaks. Especially when that moment comes an entire month before you were ready.

A dad in Texas went massively viral after his wife’s water broke an entire month early, leading him to drunkenly pack everything the couple needed as he was partying for the fourth of July just moments prior.

TikTok dad goes viral for being drunk while wife gives birth

TikTok user nottherealhannahb went viral after posting a video of her husband holding their newborn baby with a hilarious story attached.

“Thinking about the time my water broke 4 weeks early on the 4th of July and my husband was still hammered from the night before.”

Her husband can’t believe the news that her water broke, and cried to his wife, “But I’m tired!”

In the description of the TikTok, Hannah added: “He packed 3 bathing suits and our dog ate all the “juice.”

The video has amassed over 1.8 million views since being posted on October 7.

Users in the comment section roasted the husband’s drunken response. One viewer said, “Girl HOW were you so calm & nice! The second he said “I’m tired” I would have had steam coming out my ears.”

Another added, “Those days of sleeping in are over my friend.”

Even after the dad packed three bathing suits in a drunken hurry, the baby was successfully delivered without a hitch.