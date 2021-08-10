Texan teenagers arrested in relation to viral Snapchat & TikToks involving suicide victim

Marcus Adams died by suicide sometime between July 24 and July 26 and his family is currently raising funds for his funeral via a GoFundMe. On August 4, two teens were arrested including Bethany Martin and a female friend in relation to a Snapchat video allegedly showing the body.

Warning: this post makes references to a suicide

The news about Adam’s death came about after a video of his body was allegedly posted on Snapchat. The video went viral showing “a 17-year-old female removing jewelry from Adam’s neck.”

TikTok goes viral over alleged necklace robbery

Bethany Marton also posted two videos on her TikTok that appeared to be filmed in close succession on July 27. One video references them finding Adam’s body though unlike the Snapchat video, this video doesn’t feature any footage of Adam’s body.

Both videos have gone viral with 7.3 million on one and 1.9 million on the other.

Sheriff Javier Salazer told KENS-5 “If it weren’t on video? I wouldn’t believe that it happened.” Martin’s friend who was also arrested has not been named because they are 16.

In two of the videos posted to Martin’s TikTok account, she can be seen wearing a necklace though it’s unknown if it is the same necklace Adams was wearing when he died.

Martin was charged as an adult with felony theft from a human corpse or grave but has been released on a $2000 bail. Martin’s friend faces the same charges but as a minor.

How to donate to the Marcus Adams GoFundMe

The GoFundMe has been set up under the name “Funeral Arrangements” and can be found by clicking here.

The family also warned users that a fake GoFundMe had been set up under the name of Marshena Adams asking for $5000. They urged users not to donate to that one.

People after donating sums of money left comments such as “I went to high school with Marcus. Rest in peace” and “this breaks my heart! May God be with your family.”

The family wrote that on “July 26, 2021, my family woke up to police detectives at their front door to tell the family that my nephew Marcus Adams, 25 years old, is dead.”

They went onto say, “The police is ruling his death as a suicide. His mother and father are in disbelief and not sure what to believe and want an investigation.”

“For now they need help with his funeral and any amount you can donate will help the family a great deal,” they continued. “Keep your loved one’s close to you. Please pray for our family. RIP Marcus Adams, we love and miss you!”