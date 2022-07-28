Terrified streamer cornered by screaming stranger during IRL Paris broadcast

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Twitch streamer ‘justketh’ was broadcasting her trip in Paris, France when she was cornered by a screaming man who accused her of filming him.

On Twitch, live traveling broadcasts are quite common. Streamers will often share their adventures abroad with fans, showing off vistas and experiences that some folks would never experience in their own lives.

However, IRL live streams often don’t go off without a hitch. Streaming in public places can sometimes invite the occasional unwanted interaction with strangers who don’t like being filmed.

This happened to Twitch streamer ‘justketh,’ who is currently taking a tour of Europe with her 52,000 followers.

She was walking down the streets of Paris trying to find a bus stop when a random man, who was walking toward her, stopped the streamer to ask if she had been specifically filming him without his consent.

“You don’t do that in Paris,” the man said after asking her to erase the footage. “You don’t understand what you’re doing. What is your name?”

The ensuing interaction was hair-raising. The man’s ire continued to escalate, resulting in the miffed stranger outright screaming at Keth — and even calling for the police, yelling that “she has my picture!”

“He won’t let me leave,” a worried Keth said to her chat. “I think he’s gonna hurt me.”

Despite Keth’s attempts to get the man to leave her alone, he didn’t budge until a kind stranger stepped in to mitigate the conflict.

The stranger explained to the disgruntled man that Keth wasn’t filming him, specifically. “She didn’t try to film you or anything,” the stranger stated. “Our generation has this kind of thing. He was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know.'”

When given an opportunity to apologize to Keth, the man just walked away, instead — but at least Keth was unharmed, thanks to the kindness of the Parisian local.

This is far from the first time a Twitch travel stream has gone off the rails; popular IRL streamer Jinny was accosted by a stranger who made racist remarks toward her during her trip to NYC in 2021, shocking her chat and leaving the streamer angry and upset.