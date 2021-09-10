Teeqo announces return to FaZe Clan after suspension: “I’m back, baby”

After being suspended from FaZe Clan following the ‘Save the Kids’ crypto drama, Teeqo has officially announced his return to the organization.

Since FaZe Clan dropped Kay and suspended three others, including Teeqo, due to drama involving the ‘Save the Kids’ charity token, Teeqo broke his silence regarding his involvement.

After announcing that he was going to release his decision about his future earlier in the week as well as having a feature in a prior vlog post, the internet started to rumble.

FaZe Teeqo returns

First announcing it on Instagram, FaZe Teeqo posted a simple photo with the caption “I’m back.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teeqo (@teeqo)

FaZe Teeqo has mentioned on social media over the last few months that his main goal was to re-join the org as he has been in FaZe for 10 years and “wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

Talking about his return on stream, Teeqo stated. “I’ve been doing this for ten years. This is who I’ve done everything with. This is who I want to continue doing things with. I’m back baby. FaZe Teeqo is back.”

With a YouTube video titled “He’s back in FaZe Clan,” the org welcomed the Swedish content creator back.

Advertisement

The video shared by FaZe welcomes their longtime member back into the organization, but doesn’t reveal any details about the other members who were similarly punished when the crypto drama emerged.

Now that Teeqo has been welcomed back into the org with open arms, fans are sure to wonder if there will be any upcoming announcements about Jarvis, Nikan, and even Kay in the near future.