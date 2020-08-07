Teens go viral online listening to Phil Collins for the first time

Two teenagers have brought generations together and gone viral on Twitter after they filmed themselves hearing “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins for the first time.

The two teens published a video to their YouTube channel Twinsthenewtrend where they sat down and listened to the popular song by the 80s musician and drummer Phil Collins.

Advertisement

Anyone who knows the song understands that the iconic drum fill is by far the best part, and these boys’ reactions are really satisfying to watch. As soon as the drumbeat starts their eyes widen and their mouths open, and said "I've never heard nobody drum a beat 3 minutes into a song."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0l3-iufiywU

Long-time Phil Collins fans, including some famous faces, tweeted their support and enjoyment at the video.

Advertisement

Pam Keith, a Democrat runnign for congress, wrote: “This made me smile & laugh & just...feel wonderful.I have LOVED that Phil Collins song for decades. It BLEW ME AWAY too when I first heard it, just like these young men. I suppose, in these times of disconnection, seeing a true bond through a musical experience uplifted me”

This made me smile & laugh & just...feel wonderful.



I have LOVED that Phil Collins song for decades. It BLEW ME AWAY too when I first heard it, just like these young men.



I suppose, in these times of disconnection, seeing a true bond through a musical experience uplifted me https://t.co/Gk5Rm4gdBH — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) August 7, 2020

FOX network tv personality Charles V Payne also retweeted the video and wrote “I felt like that the first time I heard the song, too.” Even Casey Neistat tweeted "watching this is a great way to start your day. I promise."

watching this is a great way to start your day. i promise https://t.co/DlKjA1DyuC — Casey Neistat (@Casey) August 7, 2020

The video’s popularity also spawned some other Phil Collins appreciation posts and made the musician’s name a trending topic on Twitter.

Advertisement

Phil Collins was a hipster before you. pic.twitter.com/OBf8sPMMmj — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) August 7, 2020

Fans of the clip will be pleased to know that the twins from Gary, Indiana have dedicated much of their YouTube channel to discovering older hits and filming their reactions upon first hearing them. The boys have also filmed themselves listening to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”, Carpenters’ “We’ve Only Just Begun” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Read more: YouTuber reveals terrifying effects after 24 hours in VR horror games

Music reactions have rapidly become a subculture on YouTube. Creators such as ZIAS and NoLifeShaq are among those making a living from these types of videos and have earned themselves millions of subscribers.

NoLifeShaq's video of him hearing Godzilla by Eminem and Juice WRLD has over 3 million views, while ZIA's most popular reaction videos have hit over 18 million views.