Teenager arrested for Twitter Bitcoin scam targeting Elon Musk & Mr Beast

The culprit behind a massive Twitter hack on July 15 may have been caught, as a 17-year-old Florida male has been arrested and met with 30 felony charges by the FBI, who have accused him of being the “mastermind” behind the scheme.

The morning of July 31, a 17-year-old based in Tampa Florida was placed under arrest by the US Secret Service, FBI, and IRS following a massive Twitter hack that compromised the accounts of numerous high-profile users.

Graham Clark has been met with 30 felony charges, including hacking, identity theft, organized fraud, and communications fraud — all in connection with the historic hack.

The hacker in question infiltrated the verified accounts of names like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, former US President Barack Obama, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and even YouTube star Mr Beast, as well as companies like Uber and Apple.

That’s not all; each account posted the same message, asking users to send a $1,000 amount to their Bitcoin account with the promise of sending them back double the amount in a false show of charity.

The hackers managed to amass over $100,000 before the scheme was shut down — and now, it looks like the perpetrator has finally been caught.

While the hacker behind the scam is 17, he will be tried as an adult in Florida, which allows “greater flexibility to charge a minor as an adult” as a result of the financial fraud, as told by a press conference covering the arrest.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for more on this breaking story.