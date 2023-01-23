Tectone lashes out at OTK memes in heated Twitch rant: “It’s so cringe”

OTK member Tectone lashed out at memes poking fun at the organization after relentless jokes in his Twitch chat brought up recent controversies.

In a Twitch clip, Twitch Streamer Tectone was seen angrily ranting about the recent crop of memes of which OTK has been the punching bag of.

“My wife just left me, not looking good OTK” was an example the streamer gave, saying “It’s so cringe” in response.

Despite the light nature of the meme, it’s quite clear it struck a chord as Tectone didn’t appreciate being lumped in with the recent controversies surrounding OTK.

“What the f*** do I have to do with somebody’s actions?” he said. “Do you think I have mind control over the other members? Do you think I have anything to do with anything else? F*** no!”

Replies to the rant weren’t very sympathetic to the streamer either, with viewers continuing to spam the meme and many others like it.

“If you don’t want people to make memes of your org, then don’t have multiple scandals with different members one after the other” said a Redditor in a thread discussing the clip.

This rant comes as the org is dealing with a swirl of controversies. Twitch streamer and OTK co-founder Mizkif was put on leave as historic remarks surfaced. A subsequent investigation into the allegations found him not guilty.

In addition, Co-founder Rich Campbell resigned after sexual assault allegations surfaced just three months after fellow OTK member Mizkif was put on leave.

Adding salt to the wound, one of their biggest creators, Jschlatt, announced he was departing from the organization.

Clearly, Tectone isn’t all too pleased being linked with these situations and sought to distance himself from the drama by lashing out at those in his Twitch chat.