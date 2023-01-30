Tectone claims xQc, Adin Ross and Kai Cenat are all “overrated” Twitch streamers

When asked which streamers he thinks are “overrated”, OTK member Tectone said that he believes xQc, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat all get more praise and viewers than the quality of their content deserves.

Tectone is a Canadian YouTuber and Twitch streamer. The content creator is best known for streaming popular games like Among us and Genshin Impact. However, like many other content creators on Twitch and YouTube, the chance to poke fun at other people or criticize the quality of another person’s content isn’t something he has ever shied away from.

In a recent Twitch stream, Tectone revealed which current streamers he believes are overrated in regard to the content they make and the attention it generates online.

“Overrated streamers, xQc, Adine Ross, and Kai Cenat. Kai just yells, xQc just has a bunch of parasocial younger kids and he streams every day so they can’t break their parasocial addiction. Adin Ross just f**king fakes crimes.”

Between each insult, Tectone can be seen chugging down a giant carton of milk, seemingly unphased by the potential consequences that his words could have. However, before moving on to another topic, he does wrap up the discussion by explaining how “I’m not saying I’m good, that’s just my opinion.”

None of xQc, Adin Ross, or Kai Cenat have responded to Tectone after being called out. However, we’ll be sure to let you know if and when they do. Lashing out on stream has become a common occurrence for Tectone as of late, with the content creator recently calling out the “cringe” OTK memes that are plastered all over the internet.

Streamers constantly feud with each other online, commenting on others people’s content, fan base, as well as whether or not they believe they are worth the attention and hype that some receive.

