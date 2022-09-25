Teacher removed from Florida school after arguing with student in viral TikTok

A teacher has been removed from a school in Florida after they got into an argument with a student and it subsequently went viral on TikTok.

While it may have started out as a place for creatives to express themselves and show off their work, TikTok has become a pretty broad church with a wide range of content on the app.

The video-sharing platform is now more akin to YouTube, as TikTokers share videos of pretty much everything. Though, there are always some controversial videos that stem from things that happen in schools – as no one will forget the ‘Devious Lick’ trend anytime soon.

In the newest bit of school-related controversy, a teacher from a school in Florida has been removed from their post after they got into a serious argument with a student over the pledge of allegiance.

School removes teacher after viral TikTok argument with student

The TikTok, which has now been viewed over 1.6 million times, was posted by a student from Bradenton High school, showing a male teacher acting furiously towards a student.

The student in question apparently remained seated for the pledge of allegiance, which the teacher took offense to. After berating the student for remaining seated, the teacher then changed tack with some xenophobic statements.

“I will defend my country to the very end,” the teacher said. “Then go back to where you’re from… where are you from? Mexico, or Guatemala? Where?”

The student answered that they were born in the United States, prompting the teacher to then reiterate their question on not standing for the flag.

According to Insider, the teacher – whose name has not been disclosed – was removed from the school on the day that the incident occurred.

“The School District of Manatee County strongly condemns any language or behavior that degrades, humiliates or insults any individuals — most especially the young people, families and community we have the privilege of serving,” a spokesperson for the school district said.

The video continues to pick up views on TikTok, though comments are disabled so viewers cannot chime in on it.