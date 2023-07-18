Teacher fired over OnlyFans claims “a lot” of educators are hiding OF accounts

A couple of teachers who have been fired after their schools discovered their OnlyFans accounts want to join forces and claim plenty of other educators are hiding their content.

There have been dozens of former teachers who have lost their jobs due to OnlyFans content over the years and now, we could be seeing a massive collaboration.

Science teacher Sarah Juree who lost her job at Starbase Academy after her boss got wind of her OnlyFans (even after convincing her to join) has revealed she wants to work with other sacked educators.

Speaking with The Daily Star, Juree explained how she reached out to recently-fired educational assistant Ava James to collab. However, she also says there are a lot of teachers who are keeping their OnlyFans a secret.

OnlyFans teachers plan to unite in epic collab after getting fired

Ava James made headlines for his brutal fight to keep both her school job and OnlyFans, even revealing that her Canadian school board subscribed to her content.

Although it ended up not working out for her and she was eventually sacked, it turns out that she has inspired Juree and the two are interested in teaming up.

Instagram/sarahjuree Sarah Juree wants to team up with other fired OnlyFans teachers.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Juree said she wants to stand in solidarity with Ava and the other teachers who have lost their jobs for joining OnlyFans.

“I mean I know she’s in a different country as me but I would like doing some content, even Instagram lives,” she said. “So, I’ve reached out to her to do that. I mean if someone could pay for me to fly to Canada we can make some content together, and do a photo shoot.”

Dexerto reached out to Ava for comment and the former teacher claims that she would be interested in teaming up, so it seems like the collab has a very real possibility.

OnlyFans model says “a lot” of teachers keep OF accounts secret

During the interview, Juree also revealed that plenty of other school employees are keeping their OnlyFans a secret due to what happened to others.

Instagram/a_v_a_james88 Ava James was fired over her OnlyFans content.

“I feel like I definitely took the bullets for women on this, and I know there’s a lot of women that have been nervous about going public with their OnlyFans because they look at Ava and myself. They don’t want to risk and jeopardize the careers that they have cultivated for themselves.”

As for the other fired teachers who could be interested in teaming up with Sarah Juree and Ava James, there’s no shortage of possibilities.

Last year, a teacher was sacked after she was caught making videos in her own classroom, and earlier in 2023, another lost her job after she was exposed taking photos in a preschool bathroom.