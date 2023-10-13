Teacher fired after joking about dropping “milky farts” on students in TikTok videos

‘formerlyfatstephen,’ a TikTok comedian who was working as a school teacher, joked about dropping “big milky farts” on his students and was subsequently fired from his job due to videos he posted to social media.

TikTok‘s rise as a social media platform has spawned its fair share of bizarre stories in the relatively short time since its taken off as the quintessential short-form video platform.

However, one teacher who decided to turn his exploits as a teacher into TikTok comedy wound up getting reported to staff at the school he worked for.

Article continues after ad

After getting in trouble with administation, he was fired from his job. This was mostly due to a TikTok in which he joked about “cropdusting” his students with “big milky farts”.

Article continues after ad

TikTok teacher fired over “big milky” fart jokes

Stephen, a TikToker, former teacher & stand-up comedian got in trouble with administration at the school he used to teach at due to videos he posted to TikTok.

He deleted the original video during the HR investigation from his school, but has since reposted it with the background removed.

Article continues after ad

“I crop dust them all the time.” Stephen claimed. “I save up big, milky, lactose-intolerant farts and I drop bombs silently because I’m an adult and I know my body. And then I just let it stew and go, ‘Oh my god, it stinks over there.’ And then they have to sit with it. And you know what? They can’t fire me because they need me too badly.”

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately for Stephen, that last part would turn out not to be true.

Article continues after ad

He posted a TikTok a week after the original video went live about his milky farts, and he had an additional video joking about his students doing drugs that he also claimed was part of HR’s investigation. According to Stephen, he was served a printed-out transcription of his videos.

While this TikTok comedian said this experience taught him that he should be “a little more careful” when it comes to what and where he posts, he also thought it ridiculous that the school board took his videos seriously.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This led to Stephen tossing away his ability to cash in on unemployment benefits by explaining the terms of the NDA he could have signed.

“If I resign, they give me the benefit of not trying to take away my unemployment benefits. But they also swear me to secrecy, confidentiality, and that I cannot disparage them. All of that, they said they’ll give me $5,000 if I just won’t do those two things.” Stephen claimed.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He continued, “And you know what? That just doesn’t feel like that much fun to me. If they want to make the decision to get rid of a good teacher during a teacher shortage, I’m not gonna be the one to do it for them. I didn’t want to quit on my students, I love my students.”

Article continues after ad

Stephen concluded by saying he doesn’t want to take “hush money” and told the board to “f***ing fire me.”

Article continues after ad

TikTok teacher fights back against his school district

This led to Stephen speaking before the board of education for his school district, claiming that he was a teacher who had “incredible evaluations from administration, great reputation with students, and who cares deeply about their success,” and that firing him wasn’t the choice of the students.

He then went on to talk about how he personally supplied and started a gaming club and a music club, as well as using grant money to build an animation studio with a recording booth. Stephen painted himself as an individual who wanted the best for his students.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The number one thing I taught my students is to ask questions, because I want them to be curious and not compliant, because I want to raise a generation of informed citizens instead of child soldiers.”

This led to Stephen questioning why he couldn’t post TikToks joking about his students, saying that he refused to fold to the school district asking him to delete his videos.

“I was given two options: Resign or be terminated. Resigning would look better for my future, but it didn’t feel good for my present. Because I don’t want to quit on my students, I never wanted to. But this district doesn’t seem to care about that.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stephen concluded his speech by directly calling out the school district.

“If the students were the priority in this district, then the problematic people I have seen go before me would have been fired instead of me. But we know the truth, and it’s that the priority here isn’t the students. It is silence.”

TikTok users in his comments rallied behind him, saying that his speech was fantastic and that he’s “meant for better things.” Stephen is now pursuing stand-up comedy full-time.