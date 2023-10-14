Teacher exposes cockroach infestation in middle school classroom on TikTok

A teacher has exposed the conditions of the middle school she worked at, sparking outrage over a cockroach infestation in her classroom.

When sending children to school, there are certain expectations most parents have for the institution to deliver on its duty of care.

That generally includes maintaining hygiene and a clean environment — however, not every school is delivering this standard.

Now, one teacher has exposed the middle school she was employed at, revealing a cockroach infestation that had taken over her classroom

Javone Kereenyaga, who goes by ‘jkereenyaga’ on TikTok, posted a video to the platform with the caption, “THIS is the environment ya’ll kids are in. Roaches in the walls, on the floor, in cabinets, running around the class.”

Sure enough, the footage showed cockroaches scattered all around the classroom, Javone adding, “There’s still roach feces and roach carcasses in my desk, cabinets, and the back counter of my classroom.”

The school was revealed to be Lakeshore Middle School in Duval. Javone said, “Since they thought they had the right one, I’m gonna show them they had the wrong one… This is the conditions us teachers and y’all kids being. Look at it.”

In a follow-up, Javone showed some of the messages she had received from students after the school decided to “let go” of her. Nonetheless, Javone promised, “I will not stop fighting against the injustices of Lake Shore Middle School and the Duval County public schools.”

Viewers were outraged over the school’s conditions and Javone’s treatment, one person commenting, “That is absolutely disgusting.”

Another suggested, “People call the Jacksonville Health Department and DFS because this is unsafe for Children. They will go after the district.”

