TDPresents ‘exposes’ why 2HYPE kicked out former members, including Los Pollos

Published: 28/Dec/2020 23:42 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 1:24

by Alan Bernal
Kristopher London Twitter / 2HYPE

2HYPE

Drama has embroiled 100 Thieves’ 2HYPE collective with former members speaking up against the group, including YouTuber TDPresents, who suggested that his and LosPollosTV’s removal was motivated by financial gains.

TD presented a 30-minute account of his side, in an attempt to debunk some of the things that were being said by current members Kristopher London, Jesser, Jeidel, and more. The former 2HYPE member also commented on London’s since-deleted video that TD says is filled with lies and contradictions.

At its height in 2018, there were nine people that made up 2HYPE: Jesser, Cash Nasty, 50KalMal, Kristopher London, ZackTTG, Jiedel, Mopi, TDPresents, and LosPollosTV, with ThatWalkerYT in talks to become the 10th official member. Moochie joined in September 2020.

According to TD, who describes himself as a part of “the core four” people in 2HYPE at one point, the group started to trim the roster sheet as they moved to become an official corporation. The fewer people listed in the corporation, the more revenue that could be split among official members.

2hype
SLAM
2HYPE in 2018 featuring the nine faces of the YouTube collective.

This, he suggested, was the main motivating factor for 2HYPE members distancing themselves from people who didn’t represent the group’s brand. Though the catalyst of the removals included circulating rumors, in-fighting among the group behind others’ backs, and directed decries on social media meant to sway public opinion, TD said.

Inconsistencies started to present themselves from 2HYPE’s account of events and what TD was presenting.

“When we first lived in the house, I was in charge of everything,” he said, showing receipts of bills paid in relation to the 2HYPE house. He made the point to discount Jeidel’s messages and London’s video about former members not pulling their weight in the group.

“Everybody that is no longer a part of 2HYPE, they left. They left. So say it with your chest, that you left so stop talking about it,” London said in his deleted response video to the drama that TD found issues with.

“I deleted everything related to the drama because it just caused more drama & all this is childish. I apologize… I’m here to spread positivity. Did I mess up? Yeah,” London added, on December 22.

In a leaked Discord call, London and ZackTTG suggested that TD and LosPollos should “build (their) narrative” about stepping away from 2HYPE to focus on their own personal channels/careers.

This didn’t sit well with TD since he claims he initially wanted to make the push for 2HYPE to be its own channel and central brand years before but was now getting kicked out. TD did not go along with London and Zack’s suggestion of publicly announcing that he was stepping back from 2HYPE.

Mopi, who left the group in early December 2020, told TD that removing them from the group was motivated by business interests, but the reasons for it were “childish and (showed) how many straws they’re grasping at to find s**t to paint you guys as the bad guys in the picture.”

On December 16, Mopi was sent a Cease & Desist letter regarding statements made about 2HYPE Corp. online: “Using a cease and desist and trying to paint me as mentally unstable shows the lengths these guys will go to hide their actions. They’re not victims. Don’t fall for it.”

2HYPE won the Creator Squad award at the 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards earlier this month, beating out the likes of 100 Thieves (who they ended up joining), FaZe Clan, and David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad.

Current members of the 2HYPE house have signaled they want to leave the drama and negativity behind them to focus on the future. TDPresents picked up legal representation for the on-going strife with the YouTube collective.

Addison Rae sparks backlash after agreeing to play Among Us with Corpse, Dream, Pokimane & more

Published: 29/Dec/2020 23:33 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 23:34

by Virginia Glaze
Addison Rae under fire for playing Among Us with Corpse Dream
YouTube: Corpse Husbad / InnerSloth, Addison Rae, Dream

Addison Rae Corpse Husband Dream Pokimane

TikTok star Addison Rae is facing the ire of fans of popular YouTubers like Corpse Husband, Dream, and Quackity after agreeing to play in an Among Us lobby with them.

Despite her bubbly personality and upbeat content, TikToker Addison Rae somehow draws criticism from commenters across the net at all times, sparking a near-constant debate as to the behavior of people online.

It seems like this trend isn’t going away anytime soon, as Rae has once again become the subject of controversy — this time, for agreeing to play Among Us with a group of the game’s biggest personalities.

On December 29, Twitch streamer Pokimane announced that she would be playing in an online lobby with such names as Dream, Quackity and Corpse Husband. Addison Rae’s name was also included in the mix, leading to a swath of negative reactions from fans of the other participants.

In fact, many seemed to be shocked that Rae was chosen to participate instead of popular streamer Sykkuno, leading to further backlash around the situation.

“I log on to find out Addison Rae is playing with Corpse??” one fan tweeted. “Logging back off.”

“NAWWW NOT ADDISON RAE PLAYING AMONG US W THEM,” another bemoaned. “GOODBYE AND IT’S PROXIMITY I’M CRYINGG THIS IS NOT GOING TO GO WELL.”

However, plenty of viewers have asked the so-called “stans” to avoid harassing Rae and other invited TikTokers, such as Larray, even if they might not be enthusiastic about their involvement in the upcoming game.

This latest outrage comes several weeks after Rae received merchandise from Dream, which similarly set off an avalanche of negativity toward the TikToker and her own fanbase.

Addison shows off Dream's merch.
Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison Rae shared the merch she’d received from Dream to her Instagram story – leading to a wave of backlash from Dream’s fanbase. Dream later claimed he was “embarassed” by his fans’ behavior over the matter.

Many critics have called out Rae for her past, noting that she had shared a post that called the Black Lives Matter movement a “cult” four years ago.

Still others claim that Rae told fellow TikToker Kyo Cyr to “say the N word” during a live stream. Rae has repeatedly denied this allegation, stating that she had merely asked Cyr if he’d said it after his chat pointed it out. She did not say the slur in question during the stream.

With the Among Us event three hours away at the time of writing, there’s no telling how the fanbases for these very different content creators will interact — but it will certainly be interesting, to say the least.