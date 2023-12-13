Taylor Swift’s All the Stars Aligned puzzle: How to unlock Google’s secret site

Taylor Swift has partnered with Google for its 25th birthday to create a secret website which shows of her “best moments”. But fans need to figure out the code in order to access the site.

After celebrating 25 years of its existence with the most searched things on the platform, Google has collaborated with Taylor Swift to guide fans through her “best moments” on the All the Stars Aligned website.

The site, which once displayed the singer’s limited edition merch, has undergone a makeover and now shows the singer’s best moments over the years, including an exclusive video and facts about each of her album’s most googled terms.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the website is password locked and requires a code for people to be able to access it. Here’s how you can unlock the secret site.

Twitter: taylorswift13

What is the code for Taylor Swift’s All the Stars Aligned puzzle?

The code to unlock Google’s Taylor Swift puzzle is “Sagittarius”.

When you type allthestarsaligned.com on Google, you will be directed to its home page, where you will find a search bar with “Once upon a time…” written over it. There is then a section where you need to enter a code to access the site.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

On typing “Sagittarius” and tapping search, the page will unlock to reveal “her (and your) best moments.”

Article continues after ad

A video montage on the page shows all of Taylor’s “best moments”, including her most searched songs, lyrics, vault tracks, music, and more.

Titled after her name, Taylor’s debut album happens to be the most searched debut album of all time. You can also find the most searched things about each of her albums, such as chords, lyrics, meaning, and more.

Article continues after ad

What follows are facts about each of Taylor’s albums, including which one is the most search album for different categories, and what albums holds all time records on Google.